{"id":"2918104","source":"DNA","title":"'Make in India' startup to manufacture 1000 drones for agriculture sector","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Garuda Aerospace, a startup under the 'Make in India' campaign is manufacturing 1000 drones for the agriculture sector that would be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Drones will help farmers optimize both farm productivity and profitability. The startup is aiming to help farmers to move past the manual spraying of pesticides, water, fertilizer on crops in order to save time, water, resources and to boost the agriculture industry.","summary":"Garuda Aerospace, a startup under the 'Make in India' campaign is manufacturing 1000 drones for the agriculture sector that would be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Drones will help farmers optimize both farm productivity and profitability. The startup is aiming to help farmers to move past the manual spraying of pesticides, water, fertilizer on crops in order to save time, water, resources and to boost the agriculture industry.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-make-in-india-startup-to-manufacture-1000-drones-for-agriculture-sector-2918104","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003609-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/3_Nov_14.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635842402","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 02:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 02:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918104"}