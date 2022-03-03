‘Make in India’ is demand of time, says PM Modi at post-budget webinar

‘Make in India’ is the demand of the time, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 03. While addressing a post-budget webinar on ‘Make in India for the World’, PM Modi said, “We need to give focus on 'Make in India', need to manufacture sustainable and qualitative products. We have to become self-reliant in the production of semiconductors. ‘Make in India’ is the demand of the time.” Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal was also present in the webinar.