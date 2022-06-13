Maintaining weight during early life can prevent male infertility: Study

Controlling body weight more carefully during childhood and adolescence can be helpful in preventing male infertility later in life, suggests the findings of a recent study. The researchers will be presented at the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. The study finds that children and adolescents with overweight or obesity, or those who have high levels of insulin or insulin resistance tend to have smaller testicles compared with their peers with normal weight and insulin levels. "More careful control of body weight in childhood and adolescence may help to maintain testicular function later in life," said lead researcher Rossella Cannarella, M.D., of the University of Catania in Italy. The prevalence of male infertility is increasing, and the average sperm count has been reduced by half in the past 40 years worldwide for no apparent reason, she said.