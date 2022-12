Mainpuri Bypoll: Shivpal Yadav exudes confidence in Dimple Yadav’s victory

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Supremo, Shivpal Yadav on December 05 exuded confidence in Samajwadi Party Candidate Dimple Yadav’s victory. Speaking to ANI, Shivpal Yadav said, “Administrative pressure so far, our workers were attacked. I alerted them last night to not get caught by Police, reach booths at 7 am & facilitate voting. People loved Netaji They'll make Dimple win by a huge margin.”