INDIA
TMC MP Mahua Moitra recently tied knot with Pinaki Misra, a former BJD MP and SC lawyer. The private ceremony was held in Germany and was attended only by close family members and friends. This is Moitra's second marriage, and reports suggest the two have shared a long-standing bond over the years. Pinaki Misra is a seasoned politician and prominent legal figure. Born in 1959, he began his political journey by entering Parliament in 1996 after defeating a sitting Union Minister. He went on to represent Odisha's Puri constituency multiple times as a member of Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Misra is also a Senior Advocate in Supreme Court. He has represented several high-profile cases during his legal career. He was also part of key panels, including the Standing Committee on Finance and Business Advisory Committee.
SHOCKING! Woman in Uttarakhand lets boyfriend and his aide rape 13-year-old daughter for months
Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Elon Musk, says, 'easiest way to save billions of dollars is...'
DNA TV Show: Who is Madam N, Pakistan's ISI agent, involved in anti-India conspiracies?
DNA Verified: Has govt declared a public holiday for June 6? Know truth behind viral claim
After Metro In Dino, Pankaj Tripathi teams up with Aditi Rao Hydari in situational comedy 'Parivarik ManuRanjan'
Zaheer Khan sacked? LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka likely to make big changes after team's flop show in IPL 2025
This country has most expensive nuclear bomb ever built, it is worth Rs…; not Russia, China, Israel
Elon Musk's BIG attack on Donald Trump after 'big beautiful bill', says, 'Without me, he would have...'
More bad news for Pakistan, China as India gears up to test ET-LDHCM missile in..., can travel faster than.., hit air defence systems and...
Anil Ambani races ahead of Mukesh Ambani, his company becomes first in India to develop....
Meet actress who has given maximum Rs 100 crore hit films; it’s not Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra or Kangana Ranaut
Meet actress who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, ruled box office, earned Rs 350 crore with investment of just Rs 35 crore without working in any film, she is...
'Players are used to...': Shubman Gill on playing without legends like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in England
Meet 'right hand' of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, works closely with Isha Ambani, once secured Rs 48908 crore deal with...
MP Mahua Moitra ties the knot with Pinaki Misra in Raw Mango saree that took 45 days to create
Meet Govinda's actress who became overnight star after debut film, quit acting at peak of her career due to..., lost many films, is now..
'There were always 10,000 women outside his bungalow’: Meet Rajesh Khanna's neighbour who made Kaka's female fans jealous, used to…
Rishi Sunak goes candid on how he proposed to wife Akshata Murthy; reveals who is his favourite cricketer: 'I'm married into...'
This is world's most expensive Koi fish, sold for over Rs..., it could lay these many eggs per season, it is found in...
'So grateful': TMC MP Mahua Moitra shares 1st pic with husband Pinaki Misra; check here
Masterstroke by late Ratan Tata's company as it unveils new..., links Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan to..., it is...
This actor claims he suffered depression because of Pooja Bhatt, vowed to never work with Bhatt family, has now slammed Ranbir Kapoor for..., he is..
'Lives are more important': Gautam Gambhir on RCB's IPL 2025 win celebrations, Bengaluru stampede
How much has Adani Group paid for taxes this year? Details here
Viral video: Man finds lizard stuffed in tandoori roti at dhaba, internet reacts
Meet woman, first female IAS officer from Bishnoi community, lived like a 'monk' during exam preparations, cleared UPSC with AIR..., she is...
Feeling hungry despite eating? You’re not alone; here’s why it happens
Bengaluru Stampede: FIR registered against RCB, Karnataka Cricket Body and others for 'criminal negligence'
Meet world's richest family with net worth of Rs...; has wealth more than GDP of 3 countries, runs world's largest...
What is endometriosis? Know about its causes, symptoms and treatment
Weaving Ahilyabai Holkar’s tradition and contemporary sensibilities into women's lives!
Free pass frenzy, poor management: How RCB's victory celebration in Bengaluru turned into deadly stampede
India A vs England Lions Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-A vs ENG-L 2nd unofficial Test live on TV and online?
Bad news for US, Europe, Japan as China takes THIS decision, here's how it will affect India
India to get deadly missile R-37M which can destroy Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets, AWACS before..., how it can increase tension for China
Meet man, left job at PSU, failed UPSC exam 7 times, became IFS officer with AIR...; Know his preparation tips
'Be a little more kind to the earth': Dr Subhash Chandra’s message on World Environment Day 2025, WATCH
Arbaaz Khan breaks silence on Sshura Khan's pregnancy, reacts to paps congratulating him: 'Kabhi kabhi samjha...'
Congress's fresh 'Narender Surrender' jibe at PM Modi features US President's signature 'Make America Great Again' cap, see post
RCB announce Rs 10 lakh aid to families of each Bengaluru stampede victim, create fund to support...
Farah Khan takes his cook Dilip on international trip, netizens hail filmmaker: 'Sadak se utha kar...'; Watch
'Seen him screaming and crying in pain...': RJ Mahvash pens special post for Yuzvendra Chahal after PBKS' heartbreak in IPL 2025 final
Meet India's highest earning TV star, earns Rs 60 crore per month, not Kapil Sharma, Rupali Ganguly or Amitabh Bachchan
China unveils deadliest nuclear missile, ranges up to 12,000 kms, can hit US anywhere; 200 times more powerful than atom bombs dropped on Hiroshima, Nagasaki, it is...
Who was Rani Gaidinliu, who led India's independence movement after her brother was...? Spent 14 years in jail due to...
Meet IIT JEE Advanced topper who got 334 marks out of 360, went to IIT Bombay but left after only a year due to..., he is now..
China lands in troubles in Myanmar, tribals up in arms against..., will this impact India?
Former Sri Lanka spinner who was part of Shah Rukh Khan's KKR charged with match-fixing in LPL 2020
Sundar Pichai's favourite foods: Google CEO loves to eat these 3 dishes when in India
Aamir Khan confirms superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, suggests potential ideas for 3 Idiots, Dil Chahta Hai sequels
Who is Pinaki Mishra, second husband of firebrand TMC MP Mahua Moitra?
Bad news for jobseekers! AI will take over THESE 8 jobs in next 5 years, the jobs are....
'I was a star, she was just...': Meet actor, Deepika Padukone's 'first' boyfriend who did only 3 films, all were super flops, his name is..
Why Might the Recent Tumble in the Stock Market Be More Than First Looks?
BIG statement by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif days after ceasefire with India, says 'Donald Trump is a man for...'
Housefull 5 box office prediction day 1: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh's film eyeing worrying start, to collect only Rs... on opening day
Big update on satellite internet in India, Elon Musk's Starlink set to get...
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Update: State Bank of India Junior Associate exam result to be released soon at sbi.co.in
ENG vs IND: When and where to watch Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir's press conference live before India vs England Test series?
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025 declared at jacresults.com, 95.62% students pass
India yet to become world's third-largest economy, but is already No 3 on this list, it is..., No 1, No 2 are...
Dassault Aviation ties up with this Ratan Tata company to make..., manufacturing facility to be set up in...
Meet Vikas Divyakirti, who cleared UPSC exam on first attempt with AIR..., his first posting was with...
Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani owns Kalgi worth Rs 200 crore, royal ornament, also worn by Anant Ambani, once belonged to Mughal Emperor...
England announce 14-member squad for 1st Test vs India, star all-rounder returns after 3 years
Thug Life movie review: Legendary duo Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam create ‘unconventional’ magic
21 earthquakes in 48 hours, big fear for..., what is 'India Plate' connection behind frequent quakes in Pakistan's Karachi?
Meet Pinaki Misra, Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra ties the knot in intimate wedding in Germany
Harshad Arora explains why limited format series is future after OTT: 'We've seen a lot of dramas, but...' | Exclusive
Meet Madhuri Dixit's elder sisters, trained Kathak dancers, who are as beautiful as her, never acted in films, their names are..., work as..
EU stands exposed! It bought Russian fertilizer in one year more than total crude India brought since beginning of Ukraine War!
Aishwarya Rai was once embroiled in love triangle scandal with Manisha Koirala and..., lashed out after being accused of having secret affair
Not US, Russia, China, THIS nation has the world's most dangerous women army, know training, recruitment process
Who is real owner of RCB? Bengaluru IPL team founded by liquor baron Vijay Mallya is now owned by...
When Amitabh Bachchan praised Aishwarya Rai for not using 'epidural or painkiller' during Aaradhya's birth: 'She had to struggle but...'
Bengaluru Stampede Case: Karnataka HC takes cognizance; police complaint filed against CM, Deputy CM
Bank Holidays 2025: Will banks remain closed on 6, 7th June? Here's all you need to know
157 floors, 59 elevators, luxury hotels.: World’s tallest building, taller than Dubai’s Burj Khalifa to be built in…, not Dubai, US, Singapore, China, name is...
Amitabh Bachchan's 'mother' worked in over 250 films, got married at just 15, then became a superstar, her father cut ties with her due to..., name is..
8 times speed of sound, 1500-km target: After punishing Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, India to upgrade to new version of this missile named..., Russia will...
This star couple planted 500 trees on World Environment Day, actor calls it 'reminder to repair damage we’ve done to nature', they are...
Bad news for Pakistan and China as Russia makes big statement on S-400 missile systems, says...
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: Active cases rise to 4,866; 5-month-old among 7 dead
Rich people are 'secretly' storing their gold worth Rs 12,5000000000 in huge chamber in THIS six storey building, it is located in...
Thug Life X review: Kamal Haasan film is 'torture', Mani Ratnam 'should retire', miffed netizens call 'Indian 2 better than this'
Pakistan cricketer banned in India but are playing for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Shah Rukh Khan outside India, names include...
Meet man, India’s youngest IAS officer, auto driver's son who cracked UPSC exam at…, almost left his studies but…
Meet man, IITian who left high-paying job, failed in 16 govt exams, later cleared UPSC exam in first attempt, currently posted as...
Delhi to Patna in 3 hours: Indian Railways set to launch THIS new train, not Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Tejas, Duronto Express, top speed to be...
Bad news for Pakistan and China as India inks Rs 3000 crore deal to buy this powerful missile, its name is..., has range of....
Meet actress who did 'bold' role in 1996, wore saree without blouse throughout film, her name is..., 'Director always focused on...'
Yuvraj Singh's father slams Shreyas Iyer after Punjab Kings IPL 2025 final lost against RCB, says 'There is only one criminal...'
Donald Trump signs order to ban travel to US from 12 nations, partially restricts entry of nationals from 7 nations
Amid Kamal Haasan's Thug Life banned in Karnataka, actor thanks Tamil Nadu, admits 'it's a duty to talk more as a responsible Tamilian'
After RCB's win, Anushka Sharma is 'heartbroken' over stampede during team's victory celebrations: 'Safety and well-being of everyone...'
'Kill The Bill': Elon Musk unleashes another attack on Donald Trump's spending legislation
Viral Video: Little girl's powerful back flips leave internet stunned, concerned netizens say, 'Don't take risks', WATCH
Meet man, cleared UPSC on his first attempt, worked with Ministry of Home Affairs, later quit his job to establish coaching institute, he is...
Meet man, had only Rs 13 in bank, charged Rs 20 per haircut, later became one of India’s most prominent celebrity hairstylist, his clients are...
'Beyond tragic': Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Bengaluru stampede incident during RCB victory parade