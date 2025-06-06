Mahua Moitra Marriage Who Is Pinaki Misra SC Advocate Ex- BJD MP And Now Mahua Moitras Husband

TMC MP Mahua Moitra recently tied knot with Pinaki Misra, a former BJD MP and SC lawyer. The private ceremony was held in Germany and was attended only by close family members and friends. This is Moitra's second marriage, and reports suggest the two have shared a long-standing bond over the years. Pinaki Misra is a seasoned politician and prominent legal figure. Born in 1959, he began his political journey by entering Parliament in 1996 after defeating a sitting Union Minister. He went on to represent Odisha's Puri constituency multiple times as a member of Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Misra is also a Senior Advocate in Supreme Court. He has represented several high-profile cases during his legal career. He was also part of key panels, including the Standing Committee on Finance and Business Advisory Committee.