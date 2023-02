Mahashivratri 2023: 11-foot Shivling made of mercury and sulfur is now symbol of religious harmony

Mahashivratri happens only once every year, in February or March, which is the end of winter and the beginning of spring and summer and is considered auspicious by the Hindu community as it is believed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti whom the devotees consider as the embodiment of love, power and oneness.