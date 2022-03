Mahashivratri 2022: Odisha artist creates miniature of ‘Shivling’ inside bottle

A Bhubaneswar-based miniature artist L Eswar Rao crafted an eco-friendly idol of a ‘Shivling’ inside a bottle on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Rao hails from Jatni village in Khurda district that is around 20 km from the state capital Bhubaneswar. He has made 5-inch miniature of ‘Shivling’ inside the bottle. It took him 7 days to complete the art.