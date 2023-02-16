Mahashivaratri 2023 Gupteshwar Temple in Assam prepares for five-day Mahashivaratri Festival

MahaShivratri happens only once every year, in February or March, which is the end of winter and the beginning of spring and summer and is considered auspicious by the Hindu community as it is believed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti whom the devotees consider as the embodiment of love, power and oneness.