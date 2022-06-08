Maharashtra Villagers in Nashik face acute water crisis forced to fetch water from forest

People of Nashik's Pimpalpada village are facing an acute water shortage. They are forced to walk 4-5 km daily to fetch water from the forest. The well in the village has reportedly dried up due to which villagers are forced to fetch muddy water from the forest. The villagers are seeking government’s help to provide water and road facilities. Speaking about their misery a local said, “The well in our village has dried up. There is also no road in our village. We request the government to provide us water and road facility."