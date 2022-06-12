Maharashtra Villagers forced to fill tanker water in dry well amid acute water shortage in Nashik

Amid acute water shortage in Maharashtra, the villagers in Nashik were forced to use tanker water to fill the dry well. The ladies in the village collected Rs 50 per family in order to call the water tanker. “Been filling water from well since I came here. Politicians only come before polls. Our village doesn't have any water. We collect Rs 50 per family and give it to our sarpanch who then calls a tanker,” a local said.