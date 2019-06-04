Maharashtra Veteran Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil resigns as MLA

Maharashtra's veteran Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil formally quit the party today. He resigned as an MLA on Tuesday. While speaking to ANI, he said, “I didn't even campaign for the party during Lok Sabha elections. I don't doubt High Command; they had given me an opportunity by making me the Leader of Opposition. I tried to do good work but the situation made me resign.”