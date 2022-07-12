Maharashtra: Temples submerge near Godavari river in Nashik due to heavy downpour

Various temples submerged near the Godavari river in Nashik on July 11, due to incessant rain for the past three days. Several parts of Maharashtra have witnessed heavy rainfall over the past few days amidst the wet spell on the state since the onset of a torrential monsoon. According to the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Department (SDMD), a total of 76 people have died since June 1 and as many as 838 houses were damaged due to the rain-related incidents in the state.