Maharashtra: Stones pelted at Aaditya Thackeray’s convoy in Aurangabad

Stones were pelted at the convoy of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Aurangabad’s Vaijapur area during the party’s Shiv Sanvaad Yatra. The incident occurred on February 07. The mob raised slogans in support of local MLA Ramesh Bornare.