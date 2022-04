Maharashtra: Rana couple’s daughter recites Hanuman Chalisa for release of parents from jail

Arohi Rana, 8-year-old daughter of MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, recited Hanuman Chalisa at her residence in Amravati on April 27, for the release of her parents from jail. Mumbai Police has arrested MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana on April 23, when they decided to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's ‘Matoshree’ residence. “I pray to God that my parents are released soon,” Arohi Rana said.