Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena MLA bullish on Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis being at helm

Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar on July 01 held a Press Conference. Deepak Kesarkar informed that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is going to Mumbai for meeting with Disaster Management. He said that the CM and the Deputy CM possess such knowledge and determination that if they come together, they can change Maharashtra. While speaking at the Press Conference, Deepak Kesarkar said, “It's raining heavily in Mumbai, there's flooding. So, Chief Minister Shinde didn't wait with us. Otherwise, our rivals might say he's being a tourist here in Goa-even if he would've held important discussion with us. Chief Minister going to Mumbai for meeting with Disaster Management. There's a CM who actually works and can go to any corner of the state.” “There's a Deputy Chief Minister who didn't wonder how would he become the Deputy, being an ex-Chief Minister. Both of them have such knowledge and determination that if they come together, they can change Maharashtra,” he added.