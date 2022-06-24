Maharashtra political turmoil Sanjay Raut exudes confidence in tackling situation on floor of House

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on June 24 exuded confidence on tackling the prevailing situation. While speaking to Media Persons, Sanjay Raut said, “We will not relent. We will win on the floor of the House (State Assembly). If this battle is fought on roads, we will win that too. We gave the opportunity to those who left, but now it's too late. I challenge them to come on the floor of the House.”