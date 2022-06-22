Maharashtra political crisis Eknath Shinde is our friend says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on June 22, speaking about Eknath Shinde who went rebellious, said that talks were underway with the MLAs associated with Eknath Shinde. He said, “Eknath Shinde is our very old party member, he is our friend, we've worked together for decades. It's neither easy for him nor for us to leave each other. I had a conversation with him for an hour this morning and the party chief was intimated about it.” He further said, “Talks are underway with MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde, everybody will stay in Shiv Sena…”