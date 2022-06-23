Maharashtra political crisis CM Uddhav Thackeray reaches Matoshree after leaving CM’s residence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reached ‘Matoshree’ after leaving CM’s residence on June 22. Uddhav Thackeray greeted hundreds of Shiv Sena supporters gathered outside his family home ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence ‘Varsha’ along with his family members. The political crisis facing the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra deepened on Wednesday after rebel party MLAs claimed support of 46 MLAs.