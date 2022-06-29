Maharashtra political crisis: BJP leaders leave from former CM Devendra Fadnavis’ residence

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrakant Patil, LoP Pravin Darekar, and others were seen leaving from party leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Mumbai residence on June 29. The political turbulence in Maharashtra was triggered by the faction war in Shiv Sena after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati where he claims to have the support of 39 MLAs of the party, thus achieving the two-thirds majority in the Shiv Sena.