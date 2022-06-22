Maharashtra political crisis BJP is trying to build Opposition-free India alleges Adhir Chowdhury

Amid the increasing political turmoil in Maharashtra over the rebel of the Shiv Sena leaders following the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Polls, Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on June 22 in Delhi, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to build an Opposition-free India. “BJP's goal is to capture the entire India. If an Opposition party speaks against them, they don't tolerate it. They're walking the path of building an Opposition-free India. First they said 'Congress-mukt' India, now they changed it to 'Vipaksh-mukt',” the leader said.