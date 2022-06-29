Maharashtra political crisis: 8 independent MLAs, LoP Fadnavis approach Governor for instant floor test

As the political turmoil in Maharashtra continues to unfold, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis accompanied by 8 independent MLAs on June 28 submitted a letter to the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded an immediate floor test. “We've given a letter to Maharashtra Governor and told him that the 39 Shiv Sena MLAs are saying that they don't want to be with NCP, Congress. It shows MVA government has lost the majority. We've requested Governor to direct CM to immediately prove his majority through Floor test,” said Devendra Fadnavis.