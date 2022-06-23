Search icon
Maharashtra political crisis: 4 more MLAs join Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde at Guwahati hotel

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was present with other MLAs at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati on June 22, after 4 more MLAs reached the hotel.

