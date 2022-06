Maharashtra political crisis: 3 more Shiv Sena’s rebel MLAs reach Radisson Blu Hotel in Assam

Three more Shiv Sena's rebel MLAs reached Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati amid political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Earlier, four rebel MLA’s reached Guwahati to join Eknath Shinde’s camp.