‘Maharashtra Police works as per their responsibilities’: Dilip Walse rejects Fadnavis’ claim

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil reacted to LoP Devendra Fadnavis’ allegation that Mumbai Police works like a servant for the MVA government and said state police works as per their responsibilities. “He can write anything but that is not the actual situation. Maharashtra's Police abides by law and works as per their responsibilities. Mumbai Police is known for its good work. They do the work they should be doing professionally,” he added.