Maharashtra Police will formulate guidelines on use of loudspeakers soon: State Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on April 18 informed that the State DGP along with the Mumbai police commissioner will formulate guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places within 2 days. “State DGP along with the Mumbai police commissioner will formulate guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places. These guidelines will be issued in the next 1-2 days,” he said. “We have kept an eye on the law and order situation in the state. Strict action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb peace in the state,” he added.