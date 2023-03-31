Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Maharashtra: Police, public vehicles set on fire during clash between two groups in Kiradpura

Some police vans along with public vehicles were set on fire during a clash between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpura area, the Maharashtra police said on March 30. The clash broke out on the intervening night of March 29 and 30. According to the Commissioner of Police (CP) of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Nikhil Gupta, stones were also pelted during the clash. “Stones were pelted, and some private and police vehicles were set on fire. Police used force to disperse the people and now the situation is peaceful,” Gupta said. He further said that police will take strict action against the miscreants.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad and everything else OnePlus launched at Cloud 11 event: IN PICS
Aamir Khan birthday: From Dangal to Thugs of Hindostan, top 5 highest-grossing movies of the superstar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RBI Recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 25 Pharmacist posts at rbi.org.in, know eligibility details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.