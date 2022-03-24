Maharashtra Police arrests a teacher on complaint of cheating students for providing BPharma admissions in Mumbai

The police has arrested a college teacher Sanjay Dubey on the complaint of cheating some students for admission to B.Pharma course in Mumbai, informed Prasad Pitale, Police Inspector of Kurar Police Station on March 23. He also informed that the teacher took the original documents and Rs 1.50 Lakhs from the students with the promise of providing B.Pharma admissions. “A professor of RK College, Sanjay Dubey, has been arrested in connection with cheating 10 to 12 students on pretext of providing admission in B.Pharma. He took their original documents and an amount of Rs 1.50 lakhs. Further probe is underway,” the Police Inspector said.