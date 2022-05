Maharashtra: People of Hiripada Village in Nashik face acute water shortage

Residents of Hiripada Village are reeling under water crisis in Nashik. Amid water shortage, the people fetched water from well. Many people have also left the village due to acute water shortage. “People from outside do not want their children to get married in our village because of the water problem here and many people have also left the village due to this problem,” said a local to ANI.