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End of US sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port, BRICS meeting and India-South Korea ties

End of US sanctions waiver, BRICS meet and India-South Korea ties

Farhan Akhtar makes first statement on Don 3 controversy after Ranveer Singh’s exit: ‘Nothing can be taken for granted’

Farhan Akhtar makes first statement on Don 3 controversy after Ranveer Singh

TCS Nashik Case: Did Nida Khan teach victim to wear hijab, burqa, offer namaz, keep roza?

TCS Nashik Case: Did Nida Khan teach victim to wear hijab, burqa, offer namaz

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From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite

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Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

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Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 11:49 AM IST

Maharashtra News US-Returned Man Stabs 2 Security Guards Near Mumbai Cops Probe Religious Angle

US returned Man arrested for stabbing two security guards in Mira Road near Mumbai. Asault came after questions about the guards’ faith & whether they could recite Kalma. Attack happened around 4 am guards on duty at construction building site.

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    US returned Man arrested for stabbing two security guards in Mira Road near Mumbai. Asault came after questions about the guards’ faith & whether they could recite Kalma. Attack happened around 4 am guards on duty at construction building site.

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