Maharashtra News US-Returned Man Stabs 2 Security Guards Near Mumbai Cops Probe Religious Angle

End of US sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port, BRICS meeting and India-South Korea ties
Farhan Akhtar makes first statement on Don 3 controversy after Ranveer Singh’s exit: ‘Nothing can be taken for granted’
TCS Nashik Case: Did Nida Khan teach victim to wear hijab, burqa, offer namaz, keep roza?
Tabu returns to Telugu cinema after five years, will be seen opposite Nagarjuna in this film
How a New Wave of Indian Startups Is Solving Problems the Old Economy Ignored
Fire risk isn’t occasional, it’s constant: The importance of industrial fire insurance
Pakistan Army bombs university in Afghanistan, 4 students killed, 70 injured, thousands affected
Mukesh Chhabra breaks silence on 'too much' negativity for Dhurandhar, Ramayana: ‘I feel bad and scared’
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 28, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: How to check result at ahsec.assam.gov.in, DigiLocker, 'UPOLOBDHA' app
INDIA
US returned Man arrested for stabbing two security guards in Mira Road near Mumbai. Asault came after questions about the guards’ faith & whether they could recite Kalma. Attack happened around 4 am guards on duty at construction building site.