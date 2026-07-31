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Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 11:28 PM IST

Maharashtra News Eyewitness Shares Horrifying Account As 4-Storey Building Collapses In Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: Eyewitnesses and survivors described moments of sheer terror as a section of the four-storey Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar, Bhiwandi, collapsed late Thursday night. Residents reported hearing distinct cracking sounds between 8 PM and 9 PM before the structure crumbled between 11 PM and 11:30 PM while repair work was underway. At least nine people have been confirmed dead, with NDRF and fire brigade personnel deploying sniffer dogs and heavy machinery to rescue those still trapped beneath the debris.

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Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: Eyewitnesses and survivors described moments of sheer terror as a section of the four-storey Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar, Bhiwandi, collapsed late Thursday night. Residents reported hearing distinct cracking sounds between 8 PM and 9 PM before the structure crumbled between 11 PM and 11:30 PM while repair work was underway. At least nine people have been confirmed dead, with NDRF and fire brigade personnel deploying sniffer dogs and heavy machinery to rescue those still trapped beneath the debris.

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