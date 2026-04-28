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Viral video: Aneet Padda’s schoolgirl look from Shakti Shalini goes viral - Watch

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Maharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis On Mira Road Attack, Says, 'Accused Wanted To Target Hindus'

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Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 05:16 PM IST

Maharashtra News CM Devendra Fadnavis On Mira Road Attack Says Accused Wanted To Target Hindus

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the recent attack in Mira Road appears to be a case of self-radicalisation, based on preliminary findings. The incident, which occurred on April 27 in Mumbai's Mira Road area, is being treated by security agencies as a suspected lone-wolf terror act.

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the recent attack in Mira Road appears to be a case of self-radicalisation, based on preliminary findings. The incident, which occurred on April 27 in Mumbai's Mira Road area, is being treated by security agencies as a suspected lone-wolf terror act.

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