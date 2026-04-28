Maharashtra News CM Devendra Fadnavis On Mira Road Attack Says Accused Wanted To Target Hindus

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the recent attack in Mira Road appears to be a case of self-radicalisation, based on preliminary findings. The incident, which occurred on April 27 in Mumbai's Mira Road area, is being treated by security agencies as a suspected lone-wolf terror act.