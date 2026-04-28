Maharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis On Mira Road Attack, Says, 'Accused Wanted To Target Hindus'

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INDIA
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the recent attack in Mira Road appears to be a case of self-radicalisation, based on preliminary findings. The incident, which occurred on April 27 in Mumbai's Mira Road area, is being treated by security agencies as a suspected lone-wolf terror act.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the recent attack in Mira Road appears to be a case of self-radicalisation, based on preliminary findings. The incident, which occurred on April 27 in Mumbai's Mira Road area, is being treated by security agencies as a suspected lone-wolf terror act.