Maharashtra News Aaditya Thackeray Calls Rebel Uddhav Shiv Sena MPs Cowards And Sellouts

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that the six Lok Sabha MPs set to leave his party to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are "darrpok aur bekau" (cowards and sellouts) and not "rebels.