Maharashtra News 4 Domino’s Outlets Sealed In Maharashtra; Major FDA Raids Expose Violations

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, suspended the food business licences of four Domino’s Pizza outlets—three in Mumbai and one in Satara district—following a statewide inspection drive across major fast-food chains. The inspections revealed critical violations including active pest infestations, unsanitary kitchen conditions, improper food storage temperatures, unlabelled condiments, and failure to separate raw and cooked ingredients. Out of 104 chain restaurant outlets inspected across brands like KFC, McDonald’s, Subway, and Burger King, two received 'stop business' orders, 95 were issued improvement notices, and five faced licence suspensions.