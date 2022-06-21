Maharashtra MLC polls Shiv Sena Candidate Sachin Ahir BJP’s Pravin Darekar win MLC polls

Shiv Sena Candidate Sachin Ahir and Bharatiya Janata Party Candidate Pravin Darekar won the Maharashtra MLC elections on June 20. Shiv Sena’s Sachin Ahir dedicated his victory to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Speaking to ANI, he said, “we dedicate today’s victory to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. I thank all the MLAs who have voted for us,” he said. BJP Candidate Pravin Darekar thanked the people of Maharashtra for showing faith in his party. He said,” We are very happy. Maharashtra has shown faith in BJP. Cross-voting happened among members of Shiv Sena and Congress else we wouldn’t have received so many votes otherwise. BJP will get more victory. We have received 134 votes,” he said.