Maharashtra MLAs Suspension: Speaker will take decision after receiving SC judgment copy, says Nawab Malik

After the Supreme Court quashed one-year suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly while terming it unconstitutional and arbitrary, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on January 28 said that the Speaker will examine and take the final decision once the legislature secretariat (of state) receives the Supreme Court judgment copy. “After the legislature secretariat (of state) receives the Supreme Court judgment copy, it will examine it and the Speaker will take the final decision. It is not a question of just Maharashtra but of Parliament, of Assemblies across the country,” said Nawab Malik. MLAs were suspended for one year for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer.