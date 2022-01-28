Maharashtra MLAs Suspension SC decision a ‘tight slap’ on state govt says Devendra Fadnavis

Former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the Supreme Court decision judgement on 12 BJP MLA’s suspension. “We welcome Supreme Court's decision. SC has slapped the unconstitutional behaviour of Maharashtra government and called the act of suspending 12 MLAs as illegal and irrational and government should be ashamed of it,” said Fadnavis. The Maharashtra assembly's resolution to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for a year for alleged unruly behaviour has been set aside by the Supreme Court. "Suspending the MLAs beyond the sessions is unconstitutional and arbitrary," the Supreme Court said on January 28. The top court delivered its verdict on the pleas filed by the 12 legislators, who had challenged their one-year suspension from the state assembly.