Maharashtra Ministers reach Sharad Pawar’s residence amid political turmoil in state

Maharashtra Ministers Dilip Walse Patil and Jayant Patil on June 22 arrived at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in Mumbai amid the political turmoil unfolding in the state. Earlier, as many as 40 rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena along with their leader Eknath Shinde arrived in Guwahati in Assam on June 22.