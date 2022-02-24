Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik purchased land with help of underworld: Devendra Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on February 23 while adressing a Press Conference in Nagpur, alleged that Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik purchased land worth crores with the help of the underworld.“Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik purchased land worth crores with the help of the underworld. After a detailed investigation in this matter, the (Enforcement Directorate) ED court has sentenced him (Nawab Malik) to ED custody until March 3,” the BJP leader said.