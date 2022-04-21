Maharashtra: Malnourishment cases dwindle by 50 pc in past 6 months in Gadchiroli

A Tribal-dominated district in Maharashtra has set an example in fight against malnutrition. Cases of malnourishment among children have dwindled by 50 per cent in last 6 months in Gadchiroli. This became possible only after special diet programme was launched in the district. These special diet included Vegetable Khichdi, Sprouts Cutlet, ‘Tiranga Paratha’. ‘Tiranga Paratha’ is made with wheat flour, beet root, spinach and soybean flour.