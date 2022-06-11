Maharashtra LoP Fadnavis expresses happiness over victory of BJP candidates in Rajya Sabha Polls

Former Chief Minister and Bharaitya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis on June 11 expressed his joy over his party's victory at three out of six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra while addressing a press conference in Mumbai. “Very happy that all our three candidates- Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik have been elected to Rajya Sabha. ‘Dhananjay Mahadik ne aisa Dhobi Pachad lagaya’ in last moments that he got more votes than Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut,” he said.