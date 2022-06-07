Maharashtra intensifies COVID testing following spike in daily cases

As Maharashtra is witnessing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on June 06 informed about the discussions held at the state cabinet meeting regarding the COVID-19 situation. The state Health Minister also informed that the COVID-19 positivity rate has increased in 6 districts including Mumbai and Thane. “COVID-19 positivity rate is increasing in 6 districts including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts. We have taken a decision to increase testing in these districts. We appeal to people to wear masks and receive the vaccination,” the state Health Minister said.