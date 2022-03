Maharashtra Housing Affairs Minister demands ballot paper voting for civic polls

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Budget Session, state Housing Affairs Minister Jitendra Awhad on March 14 demanded ballot paper voting for local body polls. “I have demanded all local body polls to be held on ballot paper like in Karnataka. I haven't written to Election Commission, will talk to Cabinet first. This was once BJP's demand, it's not new. It's about people's trust,” he added.