Maharashtra Home Minister will reply in House on allegations of misuse of govt agencies Satej Patil

After former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) government of misusing the government agencies to frame Opposition leaders in false cases, Maharashtra MoS Home Satej Patil said that the Home Minister will give a reply in the House. “Whatever allegations have been made will be verified and accordingly, the Home Minister will give a reply in the House,” said Satej Patil on March 09.