Maharashtra Home Minister urges Hindu-Muslim community to maintain peace during MNS rally in Aurangabad

Ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) rally in Aurangabad, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on May 01 urged Hindu-Muslim community to maintain peace during the rally. “Maharashtra Police is on alert. Permission for the rally has been given with certain terms and conditions and we expect those conditions to be followed. I want to appeal to Hindu and Muslim communities to maintain peace,” said Patil while speaking to ANI.