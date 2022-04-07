Search icon
Maharashtra Health Minister denies confirmation of new ‘XE’ variant of COVID-19 in India

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on April 07, denied confirmation of the new ‘XE’ variant of COVID-19 in India and said that as there is no confirmatory report from Centre or National Institute of Biologicals (NIB), so Maharashtra's health department doesn't confirm it. “The health department has not arrived on any confirmation on the 'XE' variant as there's no NIB (National Institute of Biologicals) report yet. There is no need to panic,” said Maharashtra Health Minister.“As per information, the 'XE' variant is 10 per cent more infectious than the Omicron variant which is like flu. We will talk more about it in detail after getting a report; haven't received a confirmatory report from the Centre or NIB, so Maharashtra's health department doesn't confirm it,” said Rajesh Tope.

