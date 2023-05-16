Maharashtra govt will not fall even if 16 MLAs got disqualified Ajit Pawar

While addressing a Press Conference on May 15 in Mumbai, Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar said that he does not see any threat to the Maharashtra government even if 16 MLAs are disqualified. He said, “Even if 16 MLAs are disqualified, the government of Shinde and Fadnavis will not fall. There is no threat to the government.”