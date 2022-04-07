Maharashtra govt issued notice on decibel level of loudspeakers in Mosques Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on April 07 commented on the 'Azaan loudspeaker' issue and said that Maharashtra Home Minister issued a notice stating the Decibel level that is to be maintained while observing Azaan. “Maharashtra Home Minister has also issued a notice stating how much Decibel level should be there while observing Azaan,” said Sanjay Raut. He also commented on his previous allegations made towards former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya of financial bungling.