Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Koshyari leaves Assembly midway amid sloganeering

Amid loud sloganeering, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari left the Assembly without completing his address on March 03. The Governor had allegedly made a controversial statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, recently. Slogans raised by Maha Vikas Aghadi Party MLAs compelled him to leave his speech midway.