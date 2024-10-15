Maharashtra Government Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles

On NCP leader Baba Siddiqui murder case, NCP-SCP leader Clyde Crasto spoke to ANI and said that when the incident took place normal people were passing by which could have been shot in the incident and said that common man is also a victim. He further said that the Maharashtra government should answer as to why it failed in providing security to Baba Siddiqui and the people of Maharashtra. “When the unfortunate incident happened, when Baba Siddique was shot, people were passing by. People could have also been shot in the incident. Common man is also a victim. Maharashtra government should answer why they failed to provide security to Baba Siddiqui and the people of Maharashtra”, said Clyde Castro.