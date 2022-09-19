हिंदी में पढ़ें
Maharashtra: Futala Lake fountain show enthrals audience in Nagpur
Futala Lake fountain show dazzled Nagpur on September 18. The show left the audience enthralled with its colourful fountains and beaming music.
